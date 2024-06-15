Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Trading Down 7.3%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 1,140,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,677,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a market cap of £13.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

