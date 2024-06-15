C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.84. Approximately 1,248,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,976,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 4,860.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 541.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares during the period. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

