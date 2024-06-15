Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 148.7% from the May 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSQ opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.