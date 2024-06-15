Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 267.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.03.

View Our Latest Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.