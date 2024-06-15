Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces $1.03 Quarterly Dividend

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.
Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 267.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
NYSE:CPT opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
