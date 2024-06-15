Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $47.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,819,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $643,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989,634 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,562,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,419,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,598 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,606.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,703,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,910,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,565 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

