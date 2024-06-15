Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Capcom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.20.
About Capcom
