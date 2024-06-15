Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 147.7% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $8.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.28. Capcom has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

