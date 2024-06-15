Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $11,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.