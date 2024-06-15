Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.36. 72,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 140,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$226.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.13.

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.