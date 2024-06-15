Cargojet Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$153.27.

The company has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$114.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

In related news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

