Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Strong-Buy”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Cargojet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.27.
Cargojet Stock Performance
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. The company had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.80 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cargojet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.
Insider Transactions at Cargojet
In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,732.50. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
