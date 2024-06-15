Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$162.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$153.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$114.81. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$128.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total transaction of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at C$52,732.50. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

