Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.