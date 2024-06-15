Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cartesian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAC stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.31. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,105,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,939,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

