Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $6,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,664,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.
Carvana
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
