Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $6,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,664,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana Stock Performance

Carvana stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.96.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Carvana by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

