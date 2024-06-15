Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $55.59. Approximately 683,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,287,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Get Celestica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Celestica by 2,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,094,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,153,000 after buying an additional 2,054,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,643,000 after buying an additional 64,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.