Cellebrite DI Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair analyst J. Ho anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellebrite DI’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cellebrite DI’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 32.57% and a positive return on equity of 417.94%. The company had revenue of $89.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter valued at $182,619,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 1,238,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,646,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,230,244 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $8,304,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth $5,914,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

