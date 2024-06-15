CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
CEMEX Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
