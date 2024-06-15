CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.349 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

CEMEX Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.43 on Friday. CEMEX has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CX

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.