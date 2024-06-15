Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $283,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,209,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.