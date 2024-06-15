Charles Thomas Mcmillen Sells 1,475 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $228,610.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Thomas Mcmillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,475 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total transaction of $244,968.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 57.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,384,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,021,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,323,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after acquiring an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

