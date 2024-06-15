Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 3,979 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.9% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 175,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,265,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,040,000 after acquiring an additional 793,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

PG opened at $166.82 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market cap of $393.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.