Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.95.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $36,587,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,577,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,614,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,619 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 384,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. Chevron has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

About Chevron

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.