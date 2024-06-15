Chimera Investment Co. (CIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on July 31st

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Chimera Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 32.6% per year over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 82.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.3%.

NYSE:CIM opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

