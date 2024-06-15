China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Short Interest Up 164.7% in May

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the May 15th total of 290,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.8 days.

Shares of JINFF opened at $6.39 on Friday. China Gold International Resources has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.27.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.

