China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the May 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,822.0 days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMEIF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

