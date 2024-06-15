China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,200 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the May 15th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,822.0 days.
China MeiDong Auto Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMEIF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
About China MeiDong Auto
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.