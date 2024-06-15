Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 2.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $3,293.53 and last traded at $3,256.55. Approximately 168,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 241,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,170.76.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,440.00 to $3,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,300.00 to $3,485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,181.85.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,102.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,709.10. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

