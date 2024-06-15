Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
PPRQF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
