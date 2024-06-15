Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQFFree Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

PPRQF stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.