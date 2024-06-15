CIBC Downgrades Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) to Tender

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$9.00. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s previous close.

CPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a market cap of C$879.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$4.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

