CIBC Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$128.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$123.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$119.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$84.19 and a 12-month high of C$129.16.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Also, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Insiders sold a total of 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

