Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.
Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
