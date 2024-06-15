Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Cinemark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cinemark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cinemark

Cinemark Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cinemark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cinemark by 123.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 129.7% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cinemark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.40. Cinemark had a return on equity of 69.48% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.