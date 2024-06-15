Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.70 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 13.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 230,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

