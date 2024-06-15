Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 185.4% in May

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the May 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene

Clene Stock Down 3.3 %

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clene stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clene Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLNN Free Report ) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Clene worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.09.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

