Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 185.4% in May

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 185.4% from the May 15th total of 209,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 847,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clene
Clene Stock Down 3.3 %
CLNN stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Clene has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.09.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Clene had a negative net margin of 7,873.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Clene Company Profile
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.
