Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Buys $100,433.00 in Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $100,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares in the company, valued at $212,363.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE:CLF opened at $14.92 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLF

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.