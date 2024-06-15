Clicks Group Limited (CLCGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 8th

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1601 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Clicks Group Price Performance

CLCGY opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $36.16.

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

