Clicks Group Limited (CLCGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on July 8th

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1601 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Clicks Group Price Performance
CLCGY opened at $33.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.24. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $36.16.
