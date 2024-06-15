Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Sells $594,797.28 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $594,797.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,102,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,107,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,994 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $581,883.26.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $2,196,364.70.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,022 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $701,844.78.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total value of $892,937.40.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,029 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $725,741.31.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,991 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $751,553.55.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $1,000,898.88.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44.

Cloudflare stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare



Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

