Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO opened at $5.22 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $5.29.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 350,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,198.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,229.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,198.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 686,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 33,678 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 490,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 65,271 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 51,465 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 180,669 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

