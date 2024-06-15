Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,936 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $242,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,341,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $74.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

