Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $62.46 and last traded at $62.58. 1,875,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,068,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

Specifically, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock worth $8,952,720 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $982,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. American Trust raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

