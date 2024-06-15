Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Shares Down 1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.24 and last traded at $315.54. 46,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 360,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.82.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.