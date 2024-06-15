Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Trading 2.1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Commvault Systems traded as high as $116.91 and last traded at $116.91. 37,263 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 320,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.46.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVLT

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after acquiring an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.