Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.24. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 82,082 shares changing hands.

SID has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is 300.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

