Comparing Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) & Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

Pinstripes and Muscle Maker are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinstripes and Muscle Maker, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinstripes 0 0 3 0 3.00 Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinstripes presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Pinstripes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinstripes is more favorable than Muscle Maker.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Pinstripes has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinstripes and Muscle Maker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinstripes N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker $371.75 million 0.02 -$7.96 million ($0.25) -1.09

Pinstripes has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Muscle Maker.

Profitability

This table compares Pinstripes and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinstripes N/A N/A -8.99% Muscle Maker -1.92% -38.17% -20.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Pinstripes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Muscle Maker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinstripes beats Muscle Maker on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc. operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes, Mr. T's House of Boba, and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers through direct- to-consumer using musclemakerprep.com. It operates restaurants in California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in League City, Texas.

