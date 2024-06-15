Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.71 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 795,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,389,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Compass from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 71.71% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 16,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $72,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,570,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,952,173.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

