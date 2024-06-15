Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$12.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.43. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total transaction of C$102,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,253. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

