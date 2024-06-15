Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Trading Down 14.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 205,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,049% from the average session volume of 17,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of C$40.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300312 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

