Connor Kevin J. O Sells 5,128 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $342,088.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,468,671 shares in the company, valued at $97,975,042.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

PCOR opened at $63.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -66.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,746,000 after purchasing an additional 995,757 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

