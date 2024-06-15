Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.20.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.07%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

