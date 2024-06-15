Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.57

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.95. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 3,082,682 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Core Scientific Stock Up 4.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at $307,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

