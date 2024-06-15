Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.85.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $855.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $774.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $721.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $516.54 and a twelve month high of $856.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

