Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $855.67 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $516.54 and a 1-year high of $856.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $379.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $774.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $721.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.85.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

