Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Now Covered by Rodman & Renshaw

Equities researchers at Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw’s price target suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of COYA opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coya Therapeutics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 496,183 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,274,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 805,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

